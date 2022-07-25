Barely 24 hours into the game and the season has its first gbas gbos between housemates Bella and Chichi. The ladies has a brief but heated exchange minutes ago over their wager task.
BBNaija 7: 'I don't know why you are shouting like a market woman' - Chichi fires Bella over task
It's official a timeout for love and light in one of the houses as the season records its first clash.
Things rapidly went south with the housemates after Chichi suggested a new idea to the group's task. She may have missed Biggie's directive that each member of the group must deliver a distinct talent for the task.
Bella, pointed this out, Chichi felt offended and the trade of words ensued. Since the tasks announcement, the housemates have promptly split themselves in groups with brainstorming sessions well underway.
Meanwhile, Biggie continues to manage the houses, ensuring the housemates don't get the chance to mingle while ensuring they get a fair share of the common area like the garden.
