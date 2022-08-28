RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Amaka has been issued a strike

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemate earned the strike for repeatedly violating the house rules on microphone use.

Amaka BBNaija 7 [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Amaka BBNaija 7 [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Amaka has been issued a strike, her first for the season for microphone infringement. Big Brother cut in on the housemates' Sunday evening with a judgement-day style announcement featuring clips of Amaka's seemingly intentional infringement.

Recommended articles

According to the show's rules, housemates must have their microphones at all times or risk a strike. Three strikes automatically spells a disqualification.

Away from the sad news of her first strike of the season, Amaka got fans buzzing last night after sharing her plans to disrupt a housemate's game plan with Diana. The housemate further revealed (without specifics) that the guilty party was used to inflicting pain on other housemates.

Meanwhile, another live Sunday night eviction show is here. Luckily for the housemates, Big Brother revealed very early on in the week that there will be a fake nomination process. The housemates believe that they are all up for eviction hence the mixed emotions in the house.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Fake housemate Modella has been evicted

BBNaija 7: Fake housemate Modella has been evicted

BBNaija 7: Amaka has been issued a strike

BBNaija 7: Amaka has been issued a strike

BBN S7 Saturday Night Party with DJ Champ & DJ Phatt [Pulse DJ Ratings]

BBN S7 Saturday Night Party with DJ Champ & DJ Phatt [Pulse DJ Ratings]

Young Jonn shares heartwarming short film for “Love Is Not Enough EP

Young Jonn shares heartwarming short film for “Love Is Not Enough” EP

Spotify celebrates Lagos as a tastemaker city

Spotify celebrates Lagos as a tastemaker city

BBNaija 7: Housemates storm beach-themed week 5 Saturday night party

BBNaija 7: Housemates storm beach-themed week 5 Saturday night party

Future Sounds Vol.22 featuring Bayanni, Lilpresh, Goya Menor, Funmi Arewa and more

Future Sounds Vol.22 featuring Bayanni, Lilpresh, Goya Menor, Funmi Arewa and more

Charlamagne Tha god: Blessed, Black, and Highly Favored [Pulse Interview]

Charlamagne Tha god: Blessed, Black, and Highly Favored [Pulse Interview]

Dan Drizzy gives up everything for love on new single titled 'Robo Love'

Dan Drizzy gives up everything for love on new single titled 'Robo Love'

Trending

BBNaija season 7 housemates [Instagram/tecnomobileng]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 5)

BBNaija Sheggz and Bella [Instagram/Bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Sheggz & Bella get stern warning from Big Brother

Sheggz and Bella [Instagram]

BBNaija 7: Na your papa get Big Brother? - Phyna blasts Sheggz in new fight [Video]

Groovy and Doyin [bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: I think you are fake - Doyin slams Groovy for moving to Chomzy