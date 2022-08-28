BBNaija 7: Amaka has been issued a strike

According to the show's rules, housemates must have their microphones at all times or risk a strike. Three strikes automatically spells a disqualification.

Away from the sad news of her first strike of the season, Amaka got fans buzzing last night after sharing her plans to disrupt a housemate's game plan with Diana. The housemate further revealed (without specifics) that the guilty party was used to inflicting pain on other housemates.