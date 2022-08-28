Amaka has been issued a strike, her first for the season for microphone infringement. Big Brother cut in on the housemates' Sunday evening with a judgement-day style announcement featuring clips of Amaka's seemingly intentional infringement.
BBNaija 7: Amaka has been issued a strike
The housemate earned the strike for repeatedly violating the house rules on microphone use.
According to the show's rules, housemates must have their microphones at all times or risk a strike. Three strikes automatically spells a disqualification.
Away from the sad news of her first strike of the season, Amaka got fans buzzing last night after sharing her plans to disrupt a housemate's game plan with Diana. The housemate further revealed (without specifics) that the guilty party was used to inflicting pain on other housemates.
Meanwhile, another live Sunday night eviction show is here. Luckily for the housemates, Big Brother revealed very early on in the week that there will be a fake nomination process. The housemates believe that they are all up for eviction hence the mixed emotions in the house.
