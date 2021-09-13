RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney wins 1st HOH games, Nini wins veto power

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Whitemoney chose Queen as his deputy HOH.

Whitemoney and Nini

'Shine Ya Eye' fan-favourite housemate Whitemoney has won his first head of house games.

The housemate emerged HOH after winning 26 points at Monday's HOH games. In a surprising twist, Nini who was originally up for eviction alongside Yousef, Emmanuel, Angel and Saskay came second in the games with 25 points.

Alongside winning exclusive access to the HOH lounge, Whitemoney gets 250 Abeg Naira and 200 BB Tokens. The HOH also got to nominate Queen as his Deputy HOH.

This week's veto power holder on the other hand, had the opportunity to save herself with Cross as her replacement.

So, the week's nomination list now consists of Cross, Emmanuel, Saskay, Angel and Yousef.

Recall the nominations for the week held nearly an hour before the games.

Away from the nominations, the week's HOH games spotted some highlights including Saskay's emotional breakdown and Angel's surprising lackadaisical attitude towards the games.

It appears both housemates felt a little overwhelmed by the turn of events leading to their nominations.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

