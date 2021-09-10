RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Queen clashes with Whitemoney over closeness to Jackie B

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemate who is up for possible eviction this weekend says she feels betrayed by Whitemoney's actions.

Whitemoney and Queen[Instagram/bigbronaija]

It appears Queen may have gotten a little too emotionally attached to co-housemate Whitemoney.

Although they are not officially an item, the past week has seen them spend a lot of time together, a move some viewers insist saved the beauty queen from the first eviction.

In a surprising turn of events, Queen lashed out at Whitemoney on Friday, accusing him of sharing details about her to Jackie B.

While insisting she felt betrayed by Whitemoney's closeness to Jackie B, she further stated that she has perceived some toxic energy from the housemate formally entangled with evicted housemate Michael.

“You're someone I really like and I really talk to, you had no right to share whatever issues we had with her cause I didn't share with anybody in this house,” Queen fired.

A clearly shocked Whitemoney, however, tried to express his shock at Queen's refusal to let him associate with other female housemates.

The male housemate had earlier this week mentioned that he was attracted to Jackie B and the pair have spent some time together this week.

