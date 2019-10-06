The 14th Saturday Night Party was more than a reunion as 19 ex-housemates party non-stop with the last five housemates.

As millions of viewers and ex-housemates await who wins the BBNaija Pepper Dem, Biggie surprised housemates and viewers when he got 19 ex-housemates to party with the last five housemates in the same building.

BBNaija Pepper Dem 14th Saturday Night Party [Twitter/BBNaija]

With two DJs, one performance, nineteen ex-Housemates partied hard at the last Saturday Night Party in the Big Brother Naija House.

Sparkling in their outfits from Ochulo, the finalists rocked the glitz and glam themed Party in a way only they could do.

BBNaija Pepper Dem 14th Saturday Night Party [Twitter/BBNaija]

Though the ex-housemates were in the building to party with the last five housemates, a thick glass partition on the dance floor separated the ex-housemates from the finalists. The Housemates could see their former mates but couldn’t touch them.

Frodd and Mercy couldn’t touch

BBNaija Pepper Dem 14th Saturday Night Party [Twitter/BBNaija]

Frodd and Mercy could see their love interests but couldn’t feel or touch them due to the separation. The way Esther was grinding on the other side of the partition was enough to make Frodd pull a superhero stunt but he held himself. Mercy kept sneaking peeks at her boo, Ike like it was ages ago they last saw.

Tuoyo brought back the tease

Ex-housemate, Tuoyo was ready to thrill ex-housemates and last five housemates as well as viewers as he brought back the tease.

Tuoyo strip teasing housemates at the 14th Saturday Night Party in the BBNaija Pepper Dem house. [Twitter/BBNaija]

Tuoyo removed his cloth at the last Saturday Night Party and left all the 19 ex-housemates and the last five housemates in a state of awe.

Tuoyo truly added spice to the final Saturday Party the way he knows how to do. From grinding down low to giving a view of his briefs, Tuoyo brought sexy back to the dancefloor.

Two in one fun with DJ Obi and DJ Snatch

DJ Snatch doing his thing at the BBNaija Pepper Dem 14th Saturday Night Party [Twitter/BBNaija]

DJ Snatch and DJ Obi made the ex-housemates and last five housemates lose their home training on the dancefloor with the songs they played from the start of the party to the end. Even Biwom added her flavour to the Party and with all these ingredients, the recipe for a great party was created. The two DJs gave a sterling performance that left viewers and housemates in a state of frenzy even after the party.