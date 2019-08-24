Metropolitan Police officer in London, Khafi Kareem has won herself an Innoson IVM Fox valued at N3.85 million.

Khafi won the prize car after emerging the last female and housemate standing in the challenge.

The challenge, which had other housemates keenly contesting to win the car, saw Mercy and Khafi as the last two standing.

Mercy gave Khafi a run for her money in the challenge that eventually had her bowing out of the challenge.

Khafi’s victory didn’t go down with the Puff girls - Diane and Esther - who were unhappy that Mercy didn’t win the challenge.

Khafi is currently not on good terms with Venita, who has since expressed her love lost for her. Venita had threatened to take Khafi’s love interest, Gedoni, from her if she feels like.

Since the last eviction, Venita has been getting close to Gedoni while he seems to be drifting away from Khafi.

The winner of the BBNaija Season 4 tagged Pepper Dem will win an Innoson G80 (Innoson G Wagon) valued at N27,000,000, cash prize of N30million and other valuable prizes.

Other housemates that have won challenges in the house include Jackye for the Pepsi challenge, Ike and Mercy, and evicted housemate, Enkay.

The Innoson IVM Fox has features that include automatic folding mirrors, 6.5-inch HD LED touchscreen, USP port for MP3 and iPod integration, 2 SRS airbags, and BOSCH ABS and Electronic braking systems (EBS).