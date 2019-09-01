For the ninth Saturday Night Party, which took place on August 31, 2019, interesting activities went down in the club.

The ninth Saturday night party has seen viewers rating it as a unique one because of the outfit of some of the female housemates.

And for the first time, there was no drama after the Saturday Night party. All members, though tipsy, tried to keep calm and avoid troubles and strikes.

Here are some of the things that happened at the Saturday Night Party that you might have missed.

Power Puff girls looked stunning

For the ninth Saturday night party, the Power Puff girls including Diane, Mercy, and Esther. The girls looked their best with their makeup, hairstyles and wonderful dresses. While Mercy led the pack with her black short dress, Diane had a bespoke dress that saw her glittering like a million watts and Esther looking ravishing with her short black dress.

Couples Saturday night

Couples in the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem house had the ninth Saturday night party to themselves. Mercy and Ike had their time together one hour into the party and they stole kisses as the party goes on. Ike also took the opportunity to dance with his love interest. Frodd danced with other housemates in the early minutes of the party but withdrew back to Esther, who stayed glued to the bar like Tacha. Frodd enjoyed Esther’s company while Diane got Elozonam’s attention. After dancing around and trying to teach Tacha some new dance steps, Elozonam retired to be with Diane as they danced to the tunes of DJ Kentucky. Tacha finally found her way to Seyi’s corner at the other end of the bar. The two had some quiet moment dancing together.

Tacha Minaj unveiled

Tacha unveiled her alter ego just before the ninth Saturday Night Party. Looking so different and beautiful, Tacha wowed viewers with her new hairstyle. Though her cream coloured short dress isn’t new, she looked beautiful and got accolades from some of the housemates - especially Khafi.