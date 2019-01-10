Basketmouth has announced the completion of his first feature film, 'The Exorcism of Alu.'

The Nollywood feature film, according to the comedian and producer, is a thrilling horror.

Basketmouth also revealed that he has been working on the horror movie for six years and it remains the most challenging project for him.

“For 6yrs I’ve been working on my very first feature film, my most challenging project. I kept it on the low because everyone I told, doubted my ability to pull it off. Today, I present to you……The Exorcism of Alu, a horror/thriller movie. Brace yourselves for this one,” he wrote on Instagram.

Featuring Rekiya Yusuf, Sound Sultan, Tevez Houston, Basketmouth, Winona Crwaford, and Jamie Whitehouse, 'The Exorcism of Alu' is written by Bright Okpocha and directed by Phillipe Gaynor.

According to Basketmouth, the movie will start screening in Nigerian cinemas from January 15, 2019.