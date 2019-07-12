Jagagba captures the conflict of traditional society with interplays of political metaphors and social contradictions. The play explores the quandary familial ties, the complexity of policy iteration and the perceived gap between evolving cultures including relevant social issues such as the societal value of women, female inclusion, security, and co-existence.

Abdul-Qudus Ibrahim is a native of Kogi State with a Bachelor’s degree in Banking and Finance from Covenant University. He has a passion and flair for writing and is really excited his Play emerged winner. “I can’t believe this is happening for me,” his said.

This is the second edition of the Beeta Playwright Competition (BPC) owned by Bikiya-Graham Douglas’s Beeta Universal Arts Foundation (BUAF). Bikiya, who is also the producer of the play, created the foundation based on her love for the performing arts and

as an avenue to create opportunities for young people to develop their talent and tell original Nigerian stories.

The play stars Kunle Coker, Mawuyon Ogun, Bamike Olawunmi “Bam Bam”, Ese Lami George, Olarotimi Fakunle, Eden Attai, Kelvinmary Ndukwe.

Date & Time:

Friday, July 19th - 7 pm

Saturday, July 20th - 3 pm and 7 pm

Sunday, July 21st - 3 pm and 7 pm

Venue: Agip Recital Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

Tickets: https://afritickets.com

https://beetauniversal.org/tickets

https://obviousboxoffice.com

Watch Snippet of Jagagba

For reservations and more information: Please call Peter 0803 409 7823, Lulu 0708 820 1266

About Beeta Universal Arts Foundation (BUAF)

Beeta Universal Arts Foundation (BUAF) is a foremost Nigerian Organization focused on development in the arts through the production, competitions, education, and advocacy. BUAF’s focus is to continuously project theatre as a viable and contemporary art form, expressing the skills of talented artisans by integrating popular culture in a way that would appeal to mass audiences of all age groups. For us, sustainability is important which has created opportunities for thousands of individuals in the arts.

BUAF has produced over forty plays, organized symposiums and workshops with art development in focus. BUAF was an affiliate of FELA on Broadway when it toured to Lagos, was commissioned by the UNESCO Port Harcourt World Book Capital to produce a play on the history of the book, was engaged by the Nigerian Diplomatic Community in Ireland to produce a play at the African Week in Dublin and has produced plays at the Cape Town Fringe Festival and Lagos Theatre Festival and Lagos Fringe. BUAF is also creator on the Beeta Playwright Competition (BPC) which has created platforms for Playwrights from all over Nigeria and the diaspora to showcase new writing in the literary genre of drama in Nigerian literature.

