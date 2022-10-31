RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Anathema: A White Garment Experience' documentary set to world premiere in Texas

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Francisca Mobolaji Eleyele directed documentary explores the church's contribution and representation through the eyes of media.

'Anathema: A White Garment Experience', a documentary on Cherubim and Serephim church, a popular Nigerian Christian denomination, has been confirmed for a United States world premiere.

Produced by The Story House FME in association with Chester Media Inc, the documentary narrated by actor Okey Uzoeshi, a non-member, follows an insightful "white garment story from a place of authentic truth, shining a light on certain fallacies and exploring the Aladura churches journey from inception."

On directing the documentary, screenwriter and filmmaker, Francisca Mobolaji Eleyele shared, "I wanted to try as much as possible to balance the scales in telling the White Garment Experience story. As a non-member of the church, it was imperative I keep an open mind and tell it as factual and interesting as can be.

"Talking to fellow ‘Nollywooders’ about their perspective and certain representations of the church in our movies was quite interesting because we always make the Aladura churches the butt of the joke in Nollywood. It was definitely an eye opener for everyone who worked on this project and being able to experience some things first hand was pretty refreshing. I am really excited to share this work with the world, my DOP Nora Awolowo understood the assignment and I am excited with the work Adam Songbird, ID Tones & Israel Classic have done with the Original Sound Tracks."

“Anathema is a vehement dislike for something. But sometimes people seem to dislike what they have little or no knowledge about. I personally had this experience growing up as a kid in Surulere where the elite come at night to my parents to pray but keep a standoffish attitude during day time. This informed the need to tell our story through this documentary in a way that captures the light of the church, making sure the filming meets a certain quality standard that cuts across all demography and engages the younger generation, who are the future of the church," said Executive Producer, Sam Ogunyooye.

The documentary which was shot in Lagos, Ikare and Dallas, Texas features filmmakers Niyi Akinmolayan, ID Cabasa, Bimbo Akintola among others. Its world premiere has been confirmed for November 2022 at the Irving center, Texas in November, 2022. A Nigerian premiere will reportedly follow ahead of its streaming debut.

