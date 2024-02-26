Uzor Arukwe will play lead in Nollywood zombie movie 'Alive Till Dawn'

Arukwe, who recently featured in the record breaking movie, A Tribe Called Judah, is back on set as he takes on an interesting project that's quite new in the Nigerian movie industry.

In a What Kept Me Up report, the actor shared his excitement on the project, describing it as something way different from what he has done before. "I have always wanted to work on projects that feel different from every other film I have acted in. I’m excited about the prospect of this one," he said.

The movie was created and directed by Leo Obienyi, who was the executive producer and story writer for Road to Jabi, a 2022 short film about zombies. This time around, Alive Till Dawn would be a feature-length film written by Daisy Olowu and is set in Abuja.

The synopsis for the movie reads, "In the chaos of a zombie virus outbreak, an unlikely alliance forms when civilians, police officers, and criminals find themselves trapped inside a besieged police station. As the night unfolds, they must navigate treacherous undead hordes, and escape the building to reach the means to a rumored haven or become the very monsters they’re fighting against."