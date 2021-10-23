RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Alec Baldwin reacts to accidental shooting, says he is 'heart broken'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The actor accidently fired a prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

Alec Baldwin and Halyna Hutchins [Fashionbehindthescene.com]
Alec Baldwin and Halyna Hutchins [Fashionbehindthescene.com]

Alec Baldwin has broken his silence on the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of 'Rust'.

The actor shared in a statement on Friday that he was heartbroken for Hutchins' family and was cooperating with the police on the ongoing investigation.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," Baldwin tweeted.

twitter.com

The tragic accident occurred on Thursday after 68-year-old Baldwin reportedly accidentally fired a prop gun killing the Ukrainian cinematographer and injuring director Joel Souza.

Hutchins and Souza were taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital by helicopter where she was pronounced dead. Souza is reportedly being treated.

The western which was being filmed at the Bonanza Creek ranch outside Santa Fe, New Mexico has been suspended with the police stating that investigations leading to possible criminal charges have been opened.

Co-produced by Baldwin, 'Rust' is set on a 13-year-old boy who goes on the run after accidentally killing a local rancher. Baldwin starred in the lead role as a notorious outlaw named Harland Rust.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

