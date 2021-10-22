RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally kills woman on movie set

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The actor fired the gun at two of the production team members.

American movie star Alec Baldwin [Instagram/RadioGlobalDigital]
American movie star Alec Baldwin [Instagram/RadioGlobalDigital]

American actor Alec Baldwin has accidentally killed a woman at a film location.

Recommended articles

According to several reports, the actor fatally shot a cinematographer and injured a director during a tragic accident when a prop gun discharged on the New Mexico movie set of the film 'Rust.'

“There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of ‘Rust’ involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks,” a production spokesperson told Deadline.

www.instagram.com

The Western drama’s director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, and its director, Joel Souza, were struck in the incident, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

Hutchins was airlifted to the hospital and died from her injuries.

Souza was being treated at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, authorities said.

“Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Sources told TMZ that either shrapnel or a bullet struck the two workers.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally kills woman on movie set

Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally kills woman on movie set

Watch Boats Films' 'The Exit Interview: Hiring the Intern' short film

Watch Boats Films' 'The Exit Interview: Hiring the Intern' short film

Khalid is set to release an EP this fall.

Khalid is set to release an EP this fall.

CKay, Omah Lay, P.Priime and Telz to represent Nigeria in #YouTubeBlack Voices Music Class of 2022

CKay, Omah Lay, P.Priime and Telz to represent Nigeria in #YouTubeBlack Voices Music Class of 2022

Dozens of Netflix employees stage protest over Dave Chappelle's 'The Closer'

Dozens of Netflix employees stage protest over Dave Chappelle's 'The Closer'

Disney debuts first-look at Akin Omotoso's 'Rise' biopic on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Disney debuts first-look at Akin Omotoso's 'Rise' biopic on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Actress Ada Ameh visits daughter's gravesite a year after her death

Actress Ada Ameh visits daughter's gravesite a year after her death

Check out video of Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri being released from detention after he denied arrest reports

Check out video of Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri being released from detention after he denied arrest reports

Wizkid reveals Justin Bieber reached out to him for the remix of ‘Essence’

Wizkid reveals Justin Bieber reached out to him for the remix of ‘Essence’

Trending

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

Prince Kpokpogri, Janemena and Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/Kpokpogri] [Instagram/Janemena] [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children as Qwik Loan asks him to pay loan (SCREENSHOT)

Funny Face

Shatta Wale allegedly shot; P.A says he's been rushed to emergency ward

Shatta Wale concert 3