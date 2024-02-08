Adesuwa O’man Nwokedi’s 'The Marriage Class' is being made into a TV series

The novel will be adapted into a six-part drama series. Lagos-based writer Eno Udo-Affia will write the script.

Set in Lagos, The Marriage Class is a novel about "a group of couples who take the same marriage counselling classes before going to the altar and find themselves at a crossroads in their relationship with one key question... will they or won’t they."

EK 782 Films is a new production company, founded by producers Enyi Omeruah and Stephen Strachan but based in the United Arab Emirates. According to the statement, EK 782 Films said that it is "dedicated to producing, financing, and distributing quality films and TV that speak to the powerful cultural movements arising in the cities of Lagos, Johannesburg, Dubai and Riyadh."

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the producers, Enyi Omeruah commented: “I read Adesuwa’s novels last year and fell in love with the characters and world she created in modern-day Lagos. Nigeria is a society of hyper-transformation and Adesuwa brilliantly captures the dilemmas, anxieties and difficulties of relationships and marriage in the most exciting city in the world.”

Pulse Nigeria

The script writer, Udo-Affia commented: “The second I was given The Marriage Class I read it in one night. Adesuwa’s novel tackles the most vital issue of the day… marriage. It’s a high-stakes choice in any culture but especially in Nigeria where we elevate marriage to such great heights. The characters and situations jumped out at me especially as a woman. I identified with all of them. We’ve all seen friends and relatives in tough situations where the red flags are obvious and you’re questioning everything. I’m honoured to be adapting this amazing book and can’t wait to see this as a TV series.”