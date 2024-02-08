ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Adesuwa O’man Nwokedi’s 'The Marriage Class' is being made into a TV series

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Enyi Omeruah and Stephen Strachan will oversee development for EK 782 Films. Eno Udo-Affia will write the script.

Adesuwa O’man Nwokedi’s 'The Marriage Class' is being made into a TV series
Adesuwa O’man Nwokedi’s 'The Marriage Class' is being made into a TV series

Recommended articles

The novel will be adapted into a six-part drama series. Lagos-based writer Eno Udo-Affia will write the script.

Set in Lagos, The Marriage Class is a novel about "a group of couples who take the same marriage counselling classes before going to the altar and find themselves at a crossroads in their relationship with one key question... will they or won’t they."

EK 782 Films is a new production company, founded by producers Enyi Omeruah and Stephen Strachan but based in the United Arab Emirates. According to the statement, EK 782 Films said that it is "dedicated to producing, financing, and distributing quality films and TV that speak to the powerful cultural movements arising in the cities of Lagos, Johannesburg, Dubai and Riyadh."

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the producers, Enyi Omeruah commented: “I read Adesuwa’s novels last year and fell in love with the characters and world she created in modern-day Lagos. Nigeria is a society of hyper-transformation and Adesuwa brilliantly captures the dilemmas, anxieties and difficulties of relationships and marriage in the most exciting city in the world.”

Adesuwa O’man Nwokedi’s 'The Marriage Class' is being made into a TV series
Adesuwa O’man Nwokedi’s 'The Marriage Class' is being made into a TV series Pulse Nigeria

The script writer, Udo-Affia commented: “The second I was given The Marriage Class I read it in one night. Adesuwa’s novel tackles the most vital issue of the day… marriage. It’s a high-stakes choice in any culture but especially in Nigeria where we elevate marriage to such great heights. The characters and situations jumped out at me especially as a woman. I identified with all of them. We’ve all seen friends and relatives in tough situations where the red flags are obvious and you’re questioning everything. I’m honoured to be adapting this amazing book and can’t wait to see this as a TV series.”

Enyi Omeruah and Stephen Strachan will oversee development for EK 782 Films.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. You'll probably always find him reading. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

It's your bedtime - Jimmy Odukoya's message to South Africa's Bafana Bafana

It's your bedtime - Jimmy Odukoya's message to South Africa's Bafana Bafana

Beyoncé unveils new hair care line Cécred with a nostalgic launch video

Beyoncé unveils new hair care line Cécred with a nostalgic launch video

Here are 10 songs you can use to celebrate the Super Eagles

Here are 10 songs you can use to celebrate the Super Eagles

Adesuwa O’man Nwokedi’s 'The Marriage Class' is being made into a TV series

Adesuwa O’man Nwokedi’s 'The Marriage Class' is being made into a TV series

This is how Shallipopi came up with his unique stage name

This is how Shallipopi came up with his unique stage name

Nollywood star of 'Basi and Company', Ethel Aderemi-Ekpe passes away

Nollywood star of 'Basi and Company', Ethel Aderemi-Ekpe passes away

Asake wins best African act at 2024 MOBO Awards [Full Winners List]

Asake wins best African act at 2024 MOBO Awards [Full Winners List]

Headies Awards returns to Nigeria after two international editions

Headies Awards returns to Nigeria after two international editions

How winners are selected - Grammys’ CEO

How winners are selected - Grammys’ CEO

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Toyin Abraham's 'Malaika' was one of the top-performing dramas released in 2023 [TAFP]

Drama was Nollywood's top genre in 2023, 'A Tribe Called Judah' saved comedy

Director, Lonzo Nzekwe and the lead actress Oyin Oladejo on the set of 'Orah'

'Anchor Baby' director's new film 'Orah' to hit Canadian cinemas in February

10 Netflix movies perfect for couples in this love Month

10 Netflix movies perfect for couples in this love Month

Kemi Adetiba announces new film 'To Kill A Monkey'

Kemi Adetiba's 'To Kill A Monkey' teases a picture of cyber crime in Nigeria