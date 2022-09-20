RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

7 solid romance films you can watch with your lover

One man's food is another man's poison. Alternatively, one man's crush makes another man cringe.

Black couple watching a movie

This is to say that there's no foolproof caveat when it comes to romance. Some of us enjoy the public display of affection, some of us like to keep it low.

At least, one we agree to no matter how you like your love life is that it must be love - that is non-negotiable.

Luckily, the films selected for you tick that box. Regardless of the genre; comedy, drama, tragedy, rom-com, the one thing that strings them together is the presence of an undying love story.

Written by the legendary Academy Award Winner, Charlie Kaufman, and starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet, this tells the story of two lovers who both undergo a procedure to erase their memories of one another.

"Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" (2004)

When you see the legendary name; Shakespeare and love in the same sentence, you should know that you're in for a really romantic ride. I mean what can be more romantic than his Romeo and Juliet?

"Shakespeare in Love" (1998)

Many people would revolt if the 1998 classic directed by James Cameron doesn't make the list. Titanic remains an undefeated yardstick for romantic dramas. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the story is about love and sacrifice.

Titanic

Italians are also known for their beautiful and unique way of love amongst other things. Directed by Luca Guadagnino the film perfectly showcases love and the pain that comes with losing it.

Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Being a sports movie makes it even more interesting. It tells the story of two friends turned lovers who must face the fact that their careers may tear them apart.

Love And Basketball

The Jon M Chu directed cinema is a story of Rachel, a professor, who dates a man named Nick and looks forward to meeting his family. When she finds out that Nick belongs to the family of one of the richest in the country, she is scared.

Crazy Rich Asians

Featuring the acting prowess of Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith, the story is the story of Queen and Slim. The two plan to spend the night on a romantic getaway. The getaway is soon disrupted by a police when he flags them down for rash driving.

'Queen and Slim' film poster
Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, & social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.

