The Long Night not only blindsided us, but it also came with a sucker punch. It was a roller coaster of emotions.

There are many things to pick from this epic show. We have, however, broken the lengthy to 5 major talking points.

Spoilers ahead!

1. Arya Stark is the MVP

Let's get this out of the way. Arya Stark killed the Night King. Yes, she stabbed that icy tyrant and shattered him to a million pieces. It's only right that Arya Stark is the saviour of the day. Out of all the characters in 'Game of Thrones,' she has received the most preparation and training. No character has learnt how to fight better than her in GOT.

Honestly, she wouldn't have been alive to make the ultimate leap if not for Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane who saved her from a horde of zombies. She also got help from a character she loathes, Melisandre, the Red Witch, who reminded her of her true purpose.

2. Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen were disappointing

Somehow, the Lord of the North and a Queen didn't bring their A-game when it mattered most. Yeah, they burnt a few thousand White Walkers but that was it for them in this episode. The two dragons were injured after the Night King fought Jon's dragon and when an army of White Walkers mobbed Danny's dragon.

Jon Snow couldn't help Bran Stark (the three-eyed raven), and for all of Daenerys royal might, she sucks at hand to hand combat. If not for her friend zoned lover Jorah Mormont who sacrificed himself, Daenerys Targaryen would have been history. Hopefully, this pair of relatives and ex-lovers(?) can show up later in the final season.

3. The final redemption of Theon Greyjoy

We all saw his death coming, but we did not expect those words from Bran Stark. Theon Greyjoy has been a troubled soul. In his lifetime, he was a prince, traitor, coward and victim.

In the last episode, Theon Greyjoy redeemed himself by laying down his life for the youngest of Starks.

"You are a good man," said The Eyed Raven. And with those words, Greyjoy mustered enough courage to end it all.

4. The death of the Night King

At first this came as a surprise. The villain who this show has been built around died in his first major battle with humans.

When you think of it, it shouldn't be a surprise. Over GOT's many seasons, villains have had anti-climatic deaths, King Joffrey and Lord Baelish are perfect examples.

The shocking deaths have come from the show's most beloved characters. And with many of them surviving the epic battle with the White Walkers, I would bet my money many of them will die in the last three episodes which of course will make us gasp.

5. How is Sam Tarly still alive

This character's continuous survival on this show is baffling. While great men and women have died on this show, Sam Tarly (part coward- all round nice guy) manages to stay alive.

In this episode, he is saved by Edd of the Night's Watch who ends up dying in the process. During the heat of the battle, Jon Snow sees Sam Tarly struggling with White Walkers but doesn't help him. Luckily, Sam survives thanks to Arya.

There is a theory that Sam Tarly will survive the Game of Thrones and end up narrating this epic story to future generations. If this doesn't come true, then his continuous survival makes no sense.