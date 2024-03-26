Zack Orji is alive — AGN president shuts down death rumours

Rollas took to his official Instagram page on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, to warn the public to steer clear of those spreading misinformation regarding the actor.

His post read, "Mr Zack Orji is alive 💯💯💯💯💯💯Please ignore mischief makers who enjoy circulating fake news. This is to show how wicked some people can be. It is totally unacceptable. He will not die but live to declare the good works of God in Jesus' name."

"Thanks a lot for the update sir. I don’t know why some people prefer to disseminate unconfirmed information. May he not die. Wish him a quick recovery," said a concerned commenter.

Back in December 2023, the news of the actor's poor state of health became public, thus causing his fans to fret. On the 31st, Orji slumped in his toilet at home and was rushed to the hospital and was soon after admitted into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for further treatment.

According to reports at the time, he was unable to talk and walk and was in critical condition. Fans were soon thrown into a state of worry after a video surfaced showing the ailing actor on a hospital bed.

While in recovery he was visited by the First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, alongside the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima. She was accompanied by the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, the wife of the Minister for Works, Rachael Umahi, and the wife of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and other women.

