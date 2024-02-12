You don't need formal training to be a fool on social media - AY Makun

On Monday February 11, 2023, Makun took to his Instagram account, expressing his views on the evolving nature of social media, calling it the "new king Kong."

"Social media is now the new king Kong, where feelings are now more important than objective facts," expressed Makun. He then continued, "If a foolish person comes out and says something that unlocks the feeling of an audience, he or she gets praised. But if a wise person comes and says something that is contrary to how people want to feel, he or she gets persecuted."

Makun pointed out that social media doesn't require formal training to showcase foolishness.

In his words, "Social media is a place where you don't need formal training to know how to be a fool. You just have to be born foolish and be free enough to express your foolishness. It's a place that gives you confidence even in your ignorance. It is the only place where you can freely express the nothingness of your not knowing close anything before your interferences."

The actor concluded by highlighting the manner in which social media users disregard the mental health and overall health of other users.