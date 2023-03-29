Wizkid, Davido are the most popular celebrities in Nigeria, according to ChatGPT

As a team of progressives at Pulse, we also decided to test the AI’s currency and relevance to contemporary Nigerian stories.

On the Celebrity Desk, we decided to find out who, according to the tool, are the most popular celebrities in Nigeria right now.

To the keyword: "Who are the most popular celebrities in Nigeria and why?" Chat GPT named international afrobeat sensation Wizkid as the number one artist.

ADVERTISEMENT

It wrote, "Wizkid, whose real name is Ayodeji Balogun, is a popular Nigerian singer and songwriter. He has won several awards for his music and is known for his unique sound and style. Wizkid has a huge following both in Nigeria and internationally, and his music has been featured on major platforms such as Beyoncé's album The Lion King: The Gift."

Pulse Ghana

The tool named singer and trailblazer Davido in the second position. ChatGPT wrote, "Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, is another popular Nigerian musician. He is known for his hit songs such as "Fall" and "If" and has won several awards for his music. Davido is also known for his lavish lifestyle, and his social media presence has helped to increase his popularity."

Pulse Nigeria

The AI tool also named Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, and Nollywood actress Funke Akindele in the third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

It praised the African Giant for "his unique blend of Afrobeat and reggae music which has also gained international recognition for his music." In writing about why Tiwa Savage is on the list, ChatGPT noted that "the actress has won multiple awards and has collaborated with many international artists."

While for Akindele, the AI tool wrote that because "she has starred in many popular Nollywood movies and TV shows and has also won several awards for her acting."

It is important to note that the tool’s cutoff date is September 2021; any events, discoveries, or information that have occurred or been created after that date may not be immediately available to it.

However, as new information becomes available and its training data is updated, it will continue to learn and evolve to provide the most accurate and up-to-date information possible.