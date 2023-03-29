ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Wizkid, Davido are the most popular celebrities in Nigeria, according to ChatGPT

Babatunde Lawal

It also also named Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, and Nollywood actress Funke Akindele in the third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively.

Davido-and-Wizkid [NotJustOk]
Davido-and-Wizkid [NotJustOk]

Chat GPT is the tool of the moment, with many content creators seeking the AI's help to ease their work and reduce the workload on them as they deliver timely content.

Recommended articles

As a team of progressives at Pulse, we also decided to test the AI’s currency and relevance to contemporary Nigerian stories.

On the Celebrity Desk, we decided to find out who, according to the tool, are the most popular celebrities in Nigeria right now.

To the keyword: "Who are the most popular celebrities in Nigeria and why?" Chat GPT named international afrobeat sensation Wizkid as the number one artist.

ADVERTISEMENT

It wrote, "Wizkid, whose real name is Ayodeji Balogun, is a popular Nigerian singer and songwriter. He has won several awards for his music and is known for his unique sound and style. Wizkid has a huge following both in Nigeria and internationally, and his music has been featured on major platforms such as Beyoncé's album The Lion King: The Gift."

Wizkid
Wizkid Pulse Ghana

The tool named singer and trailblazer Davido in the second position. ChatGPT wrote, "Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, is another popular Nigerian musician. He is known for his hit songs such as "Fall" and "If" and has won several awards for his music. Davido is also known for his lavish lifestyle, and his social media presence has helped to increase his popularity."

Davido [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]
Davido [Instagram/DavidoOfficial] Pulse Nigeria

The AI tool also named Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, and Nollywood actress Funke Akindele in the third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

It praised the African Giant for "his unique blend of Afrobeat and reggae music which has also gained international recognition for his music." In writing about why Tiwa Savage is on the list, ChatGPT noted that "the actress has won multiple awards and has collaborated with many international artists."

While for Akindele, the AI tool wrote that because "she has starred in many popular Nollywood movies and TV shows and has also won several awards for her acting."

It is important to note that the tool’s cutoff date is September 2021; any events, discoveries, or information that have occurred or been created after that date may not be immediately available to it.

However, as new information becomes available and its training data is updated, it will continue to learn and evolve to provide the most accurate and up-to-date information possible.

.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wizkid releases stunning visuals for single 'Money & Love'

Wizkid releases stunning visuals for single 'Money & Love'

10 Afrobeats songs that generated controversy

10 Afrobeats songs that generated controversy

Gangs of Lagos: A unique story of destiny, family, and friendship

Gangs of Lagos: A unique story of destiny, family, and friendship

Skales welcomes first baby days after publicly apologising to wife

Skales welcomes first baby days after publicly apologising to wife

Wizkid, Davido are the most popular celebrities in Nigeria, according to ChatGPT

Wizkid, Davido are the most popular celebrities in Nigeria, according to ChatGPT

Why is music marketing expensive in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

Why is music marketing expensive in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

Deyemi Okanlawon says serious relationships aren't for broke people

Deyemi Okanlawon says serious relationships aren't for broke people

MOODSWINGS to create a new genre, AFRO-GROOVE

MOODSWINGS to create a new genre, AFRO-GROOVE

Official trailer for 'Gangs of Lagos' sets the stage for a gritty tale of survival

Official trailer for 'Gangs of Lagos' sets the stage for a gritty tale of survival

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido reportedly spends over ₦900 million on new Lamborghini [Gistreel]

Davido reportedly spends over ₦300 million on new Lamborghini

Nancy Isime

Nancy Isime names the kind of actors she prefers to kiss on set

Hazel Onou aka Whitemoney (BuzzNigeria)

Whitemoney drags BBNaija women, says they waste their time on the show

Omotola and Matthew Ekeinde

Omotola Jalade and husband celebrate 27th year as a couple