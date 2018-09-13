Wink Wink...Tonto Dikeh

news

Ever been on a date and you just feel everything seems to be going on right then you just unconsciously wink at your partner because the moment feels right?

Errr...in case you haven't experienced anything like that it doesn't matter, however, on our photo of the day, we have the gorgeous Tonto Dikeh winking at you all and sure is passing across a message.

Take it to the bank guys, Tonto Dikeh has an amazing smile that just gives her away. Her smile can melt a lot of hearts. Ignore all the controversies that have followed the beautiful actress over the last two years, she is indeed one fine woman

We hope this photo brings a bit of sunshine into everyone who comes across it today. Tonto Dikeh has a lot of photos we've loved and shared over the last few months, but one that we really like was the one she was spotted sharing a kiss with her dad.

Don't get carried away, it was a platonic kiss from a father to a daughter and she went on to praise him for being an exemplary dad over the years.