Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Wink Wink...Tonto Dikeh

Photo Of The Day Wink Wink...Tonto Dikeh

Everyone deserves a smile and wink like this from their favourite celebrity.

  • Published:
Tonto Dikeh play

Tonto Dikeh

(Instagram/TontoDikeh)

Ever been on a date and you just feel everything seems to be going on right then you just unconsciously wink at your partner because the moment feels right?

Errr...in case you haven't experienced anything like that it doesn't matter, however, on our photo of the day, we have the gorgeous Tonto Dikeh winking at you all and sure is passing across a message.

Take it to the bank guys, Tonto Dikeh has an amazing smile that just gives her away. Her smile can melt a lot of hearts. Ignore all the controversies that have followed the beautiful actress over the last two years, she is indeed one fine woman

We hope this photo brings a bit of sunshine into everyone who comes across it today. Tonto Dikeh has a lot of photos we've loved and shared over the last few months, but one that we really like was the one she was spotted sharing a kiss with her dad.

Don't get carried away, it was a platonic kiss from a father to a daughter and she went on to praise him for being an exemplary dad over the years.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Cardi B Rapper exposes her butt while trying to attack Nicki Minaj [Video]bullet
2 Teebillz Music executive talks about Wizkid and Tiwa Savage's...bullet
3 Beverly Osu Actress replies trolls over controversial nun photobullet

Related Articles

Davido Singer splashes N1M on lucky fan!
Weekly Recap A recap of what happened this week in the lives of your favourite celebrities
Tonto Dikeh Actress' ex-husband congratulates sister after graduating with a 1st class from Oxford University
Tonto Dikeh Actress says Arik airline services are weak and horrible
Tonto Dikeh Actress says she wants to cuddle
Tonto Dikeh Actress raises alarm over plans by police to storm her house
Tonto Dikeh "What do you do when you are horny?" -actress asks fans
Tonto Dikeh Actress installs CCTV all over house to protect son [Photo]
Uti Former reality TV star says Instagram wasn't created for begging
Tonto Dikeh See photos of actress kissing her father

Celebrities

Bow Wow
Bow Wow "Kids this is why drugs are not cool"- rapper explains [Video]
Davido
Davido We bring to you singer's NYSC camp diary [Photos] Day 16
Chimamanda Adichie
Chimamanda Adichie “while men benefit from patriarchy, they also suffer from it”- author says
Eku Edewor
Eku Edewor Media personality replies troll who body shamed her [Photo]