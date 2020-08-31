Former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Abiri Oluwabusayomi also known as Khloe has sparked off butt implant rumours following sudden weight gain.

The reality TV star had taken to her Instagram page on Friday, August 28, 2020, where she shared a throwback video of her butt.

"New challenge, MY Throwback 🤣🤣🤣🙈 @kokobykhloe_beauty X @bfyne 1 year Throwback... Miami living❤️❤️❤️," she captioned the video.

In a new video posted on Sunday, August 30, the reality TV star revealed that she had added weight while showing off her new look.

"Great news guys !!!! Your girl added so much weight and got tired of sucking tummy ooo, I had to epp myself 🤣. Done and dusted," she captioned the video.

However, there are rumours that Khloe went under the knife to get this new banging figure.

Khloe was one of the housemates during the third season of Nigeria's biggest reality TV show.

Khloe was one of the housemates during the third season of Nigeria's biggest reality TV show. [Instagram/KokoByKhloe]

Her stay in the house was marred with several controversies.

The indigene of Ekiti state is a model, fashion designer, and actress.