Veteran Nollywood stars Chidi Mokeme and Hank Anuku have warmed the hearts of many people following their beautiful reunion.
Veteran actors Chidi Mokeme and Hank Anuku reunite in heartwarming video
It appears to be reunion season for Nollywood veterans.
Recommended articles
Their junior colleague, Zubby Michael, shared a lovely video of the duo jumping for joy and beaming with excitement as they hugged each other tightly.
This follows a string of controversies surrounding Anuku and a rumoured mental breakdown.
This reunion is to the delight of the fans, who have expressed concerns over the actor's health.
Reunion season?
Recently, Kate Henshaw and Chidi Mokeme also stirred reactions with their heartwarming reunion kiss
The close friends and career colleagues left many puzzled about their friendship after they shared a kiss on a movie set.
Mokeme wrote on his Instagram page, sharing the video, that he and Henshaw have been friends for over 30 years, even before entering Nollywood.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng