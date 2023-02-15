Valentine's Day: Annie Idibia celebrates 11 years of saying 'yes' to 2baba

Yesterday, February 14, Annie recounted the day her husband popped the big question and she said yes.

Annie revealed that the singer has kept all the promises he made to her and has given her the keys to everything and more.

She shared pictures of the night of the proposal and captioned them with a short message celebrating their union.

Annie noted that the song 'Rainbow,' by her husband, was written about her.

She wrote, “So this day – (Feb 14). 11 years ago my best friend asked to do forever with him, and gave me the keys to his “everything ” and more. (Remember the song rainbow). That was for me, And he kept every promise he made in that song and more”. She added, “Feb 14th 2012 I said YES To my Bestfriend and Soulmate.“

The duo's marriage, like many others, has not been without its rocky moments; last year, they made headlines for calling one another out over some scandals.

However, it appears that they have figured things out.