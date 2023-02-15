ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Valentine's Day: Annie Idibia celebrates 11 years of saying 'yes' to 2baba

Babatunde Lawal

It will be recalled that the duo have had a couple of rough landings in their marriage, particularly last year.

Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]
Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia is celebrating her 11-year proposal anniversary with her husband, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2baba.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Yesterday, February 14, Annie recounted the day her husband popped the big question and she said yes.

Annie revealed that the singer has kept all the promises he made to her and has given her the keys to everything and more.

She shared pictures of the night of the proposal and captioned them with a short message celebrating their union.

Annie noted that the song 'Rainbow,' by her husband, was written about her.

She wrote, “So this day – (Feb 14). 11 years ago my best friend asked to do forever with him, and gave me the keys to his “everything ” and more. (Remember the song rainbow). That was for me, And he kept every promise he made in that song and more”. She added, “Feb 14th 2012 I said YES To my Bestfriend and Soulmate.“

The duo's marriage, like many others, has not been without its rocky moments; last year, they made headlines for calling one another out over some scandals.

However, it appears that they have figured things out.

They got married in May 2012, and they have two daughters, Isabella and Olivia. They had another star-studded wedding ceremony in Dubai in March 2013.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBTitans: Mmeli, Jenni O predict possible winner

BBTitans: Mmeli, Jenni O predict possible winner

I wish I stayed longer, says Mmeli, evicted BBTitans housemate

I wish I stayed longer, says Mmeli, evicted BBTitans housemate

'BBTitans': Khosi and Thabang think a Yelisa ship could be sailing

'BBTitans': Khosi and Thabang think a Yelisa ship could be sailing

Valentine's Day: Davido's fans feed Nigerians on the street

Valentine's Day: Davido's fans feed Nigerians on the street

Valentine's Day: Annie Idibia celebrates 11 years of saying 'yes' to 2baba

Valentine's Day: Annie Idibia celebrates 11 years of saying 'yes' to 2baba

AKA's family announces date for the late rapper's burial procession

AKA's family announces date for the late rapper's burial procession

'BBTitans': Here's how the housemates spent Valentine's day

'BBTitans': Here's how the housemates spent Valentine's day

Valentine's Day: Nse Ikpe-Etim marks 10th wedding anniversary with her husband

Valentine's Day: Nse Ikpe-Etim marks 10th wedding anniversary with her husband

Nigerian film about gay couple lands major deal ahead global debut

Nigerian film about gay couple lands major deal ahead global debut

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Okoye, Peter Obi, Seun Kuti [Nigerian Eye]

'Grammy nominee wey dey live for trenches' - Peter Okoye blasts Seun Kuti for comments about Peter Obi

Yemi and Khosi [Valid Updates]

'BBTitans': Yemi back in bed with Khosi, shares kiss with Blue Aiva after

Future appreciates Tems with heartwarming gifts for Grammy-winning collaboration

Future appreciates Tems with heartwarming gifts for Grammy-winning collaboration

Veteran actors Chidi Mokeme and Hank Anuku reunite in heartwarming video

Veteran actors Chidi Mokeme and Hank Anuku reunite in heartwarming video