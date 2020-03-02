Tonto Dikeh has revealed that her ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle is bisexual.

The actress revealed this in a subliminal message via her Instagram page on Monday, March 2, 2020, while asking her female fans, questions on getting married to bisexual men.

"You wake up one day and you discover you are married to a BISEXUAL Man...WHAT WOULD YOU DO? I WALKED OUT...For those of you who says GOD FORBID well I hope you know that 60% of the men you/WE marry SLEEP WITH MEN...Or y’all still casting and binding FOR CHANGE🤪," she wrote.

Dikeh's latest message on Instagram might not come as a surprise to many because she has spent the last few years dragging him on social media over their failed marriage.

It would be recalled that in 2019, Tonto Dikeh sent the entire social media into a frenzy when she released a series of videos on her failed marriage.

Tonto Dikeh and her ex husband Churchill Olakunle have been in a legal battle since their marriage collapsed a few years ago [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

In a tell it all video, the actress dragged her former husband, Churchill Olakunle over his infidelity and involvement in Internet fraud.

The movie star made this known in her two-part video, where she spoke on everything about her marriage and how it went from good to bad. She also revealed untold details of how she lived with her ex-husband before and after the birth of their son, King.