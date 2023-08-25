Tonto Dikeh is desperate to help Solidstar with mental health care

She took to her Instagram, calling for the singer's management and family to point her in the right direction to help him. In her post, she recounted how Solidstar helped her start up her music career during the time she attempted music in 2015. According to her, he sacrificed a lot for her music career without charging her or asking for anything in return.

Her post read in part, "How can I get through to Solidstar's management or family? That's my street blood mehn. Dude was ready to sacrifice it all for me to do well musically. Na me no just hear word! He never charged a penny, never get a gift, not even a hug. Such a selfless human."

Going on, she expressed her profound sadness concerning the issue, questioning why he was allowed to roam the streets. The actress also seized the opportunity to thank the singer for being a big help to her during the time.

She said, "I'm hurting that he has strong men and he is still outside. O wrong. Please, team, point me to the right direction, thanks! First I would like to say thank you to @Officesolidstar and his team back when I knew him. I am forever grateful...It’s really LONELY AT THE TOP. Pls pls pls pls pls pls ,Pls no matter what don’t let me fall. Life is too scaryyyy."

This comes after the singer's brother, Joseph, shared a video showing his brother walking along the streets shouting to himself, revealing that he was battling with his mental health.