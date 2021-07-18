Tonto Dikeh expresses joy as lover accompanies her to son's graduation

In a video shared via her Instagram page on Sunday, July 18, 2021, the actress said having a man as her head and standing as a father to her son has been her secret prayers.

"The rush of emotions is truly beautiful. Having a man stand with me as MY HEAD and as a father to my son ,has been one of my secret prayers. Am grateful Lord, for bringing my family this far and your continuous show off of love on us," she wrote.

"If happiness was a person,it’s me KING TONTO. When I thought he has done too much,Jesus did it again. He made all things beautiful in his time. INDEED JESUS IS REALLY TAKING CARE OF ME. If this isn’t God,then who is it?"

"He turned my mockery into gladness. He turned A MESS INTO A MESSAGE. Halleluyah!!! Weldone Jesus,I see you!!! I ADORE YOU @kpokpogri @kingandre_dikeh and all our kids. Thank you to MY HUSBAND."

Dikeh and her former husband, Churchill Olakunle welcomed their son, King in 2016 after their marriage.

However, their marriage was marred with infidelity and domestic violence allegations.