Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has thanked God for sending her new man, Prince Kpokpogri her way after he accompanied her to her son's graduation ceremony.
Tonto Dikeh expresses joy as lover accompanies her to son's graduation
Dikeh expresses gratitude to God for answering her prayers by way of sending her Prince.
In a video shared via her Instagram page on Sunday, July 18, 2021, the actress said having a man as her head and standing as a father to her son has been her secret prayers.
"The rush of emotions is truly beautiful. Having a man stand with me as MY HEAD and as a father to my son ,has been one of my secret prayers. Am grateful Lord, for bringing my family this far and your continuous show off of love on us," she wrote.
"If happiness was a person,it’s me KING TONTO. When I thought he has done too much,Jesus did it again. He made all things beautiful in his time. INDEED JESUS IS REALLY TAKING CARE OF ME. If this isn’t God,then who is it?"
"He turned my mockery into gladness. He turned A MESS INTO A MESSAGE. Halleluyah!!! Weldone Jesus,I see you!!! I ADORE YOU @kpokpogri @kingandre_dikeh and all our kids. Thank you to MY HUSBAND."
Dikeh and her former husband, Churchill Olakunle welcomed their son, King in 2016 after their marriage.
However, their marriage was marred with infidelity and domestic violence allegations.
They got separated in 2017 in one of the messiest celebrity divorce stories of modern times.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng