Tonto Dikeh celebrates dad at 73

Odion Okonofua

The movie star pens a cute note to celebrate her father on his 73rd birthday.

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has celebrated her father, Sunny Dikeh on his birthday.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Friday, July 9, 2021, where she penned a cute note to her dad on his 73rd birthday.

"He used to be my best friend. Then I grew up he grew old and turned a snitch. You can call US Tom and Jerry, my sugar daddy, my wealth, my breathing atm, my life happy birthday to my 73 years old pops," she wrote.

"I love you baby. You are the best father/mother I could ever pray for. I don’t take your sacrifice you made for Me for granted. I am working towards giving you a reward, just don’t stop praying for me."

"Love you DADDY. May God's love and blessing never depart from you. Wishing you more life, good health, more wealth, more love."

Happy birthday to Sunny Dikeh from all of us at Pulse.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

