Toke Makinwa admits she's getting married soon

Makinwa shared the interesting information in response to a question she was asked on Snapchat.

A fan asked her on Snapchat if she would get married in the future. The user identified as @Badboy_CHASE had written, "Any plan of settling down in the future?"

Responding, the media personality wrote, "Yesssssss, I'm getting married soon."

The fashion enthusiast has recently been making headlines since Instagram blogger Cutie Julls alleged that she and Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja are currently on each other's throats because of a man.

According to the controversial blogger, the two ladies are fighting over a young man named Farouk.

The blogger wrote: “Well it all started that Toke introduced Sharon Ooja to Farouk her supposed friend. Remember I have said it here severally that Toke likes Farouk on the low but some of you were insorting me.

“Now, she introduced Sharon thinking Farouk will knack Sharon and move on. Cuz Farouk is a mommy’s boy. His mom loves him so much and the mom is extreme when it comes to women in her son’s life. But guess what? Farouk fell madly for Sharon and for a plus, Farouk’s almighty mom, loves and adores Sharon. That is when the problem started.

“So it turned out Farouk really wanted to get married to Sharon and started talking to Sharon in that direction. Sharon knowing Toke did the whole introduction made her friend aware of Farouk’s intentions. Now somehow somehow Sharon started hearing some unpleasant rumours about Farouk which they spoke about it. So like normal couple fights.

“When Sharon is upset with her man, she will usually call Toke. Toke too will add her own o, but then record Sharon’s version and be sending to Farouk according to Farouk’s camp. They have more than 5 recordings of such. Toke knowing that Farouk doesn’t like it when people talk about him and yahoo yahoo deals, Toke made sure Sharon said it with her mouth that she won’t settle with yahoo yahoo boy. Boom, Toke recorded and sent to Farouk. Farouk also shared with few of his friends and of course his mama."