Timi Dakolo says everyone should experience pain that purifies the soul

The artiste expressed his view during a conversation with popular media personality Chude Jideonwo on the latest episode of the With Chude podcast, where he likened a person's pain to a plant's fertiliser.

He said, "Everybody should go through a certain level of pain because it purifies the soul. It’s like fertiliser. If you have not experienced a certain level of pain, there are certain things you can never know.

"You know how the Bible says, 'And he came to himself, the prodigal son.' It was not the time he was enjoying the money. It was when it was finished, and he was eating pig food."

The singer buttressed his point by referring to the pains of a woman in labour, stressing that it brings about a profound change in her. Dakolo referenced his song Omo Ayo, which highlighted his strength in the face of heartbreak and challenges, to drive home his point.