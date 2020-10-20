American actress Taraji P. Henson has confirmed that she is no longer engaged to Kelvin Hayden.

The award-winning actress confirms her split from fiance, Hayden during a recent interview with The Breakfast Club.

"I’m devoted to the Black man, y’all. I simply turned 50 and I haven’t stated it but, but it surely didn’t work out. attempted, I used to be like, ‘Let’s do the remedy factor.’ However, if you happen to each not on the identical web page with that then you definitely really feel such as you’re taking it on yourself, and that’s not a good place for anyone to play in a relationship," she said.

“My happiness isn’t his duty and his happiness isn’t mine. We have now to first depend on how one can make ourselves pleased to make one another pleased. So, when one particular person is taking up the burden of the whole relationship, it’s by no means going to work. It’s important to present up and sure you need to be understanding, however, you may lose your self in that understanding."

Henson and Hayden got engaged in 2018.

They sparked separation rumors in September when the former NFL star did not attend Henson’s 50th birthday party.