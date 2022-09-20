RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Skit maker Kie Kie is pregnant

Odion Okonofua
Kiekie [Instagram/kie_kie]
Kiekie [Instagram/kie_kie]

The social media influencer shared the big news via her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 20, 2021.

"Look who’s going to be a mummy. Me wey never fall dann inside rain before! One small drizzle bayi! I fell pregnant Danu Danu!" she captioned the video.

In the three minutes music video featuring The Akinpelu Sisters, the skit maker revealed her growing bump.

The song dedicated to the unborn baby, Oluwashonaolami, laid emphasises on her safe delivery and the joy and blessings that will follow suit.

Congratulations to Kie Kie from all of us at Pulse.

Kiekie [Instagram/kie_kie]
Kiekie [Instagram/kie_kie] Pulse Nigeria

Kie kie is a Nigerian social media influencer, content creator, YouTuber, fashion stylist and enthusiast.

In a recent interview, she revealed why she has always kept her family away from the limelight.

"I respect the privacy of my family and marriage, and I do my best to show them to the barest minimum. (I) just (do) the basic things when it’s necessary; maybe birthdays and anniversaries. (I believe that) the little one shares, the better," she said.

The UK-trained marketer was one of the winners of the maiden edition of the Pulse Influencer Awards back in 2021.

She took home the 'Most Innovative Influencer of The Year' award.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

