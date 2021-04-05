Singer The Weeknd donates N470M to relief efforts in Ethiopia

"I will be donating $1 million to provide 2 million meals through the United Nations World Food Program and encourage those who can to please give as well."

The U.N. World Food Programme said the crisis in Ethiopia coincided with the peak harvest period, leading to lost employment and incomes, disrupted markets, a rise in food prices, and limited access to cash and fuel.

This is just one of the numerous donations the singer has made in the last year.