RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer The Weeknd donates N470M to relief efforts in Ethiopia

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The music star says he plans to provide 2 million meals the displaced people with the donation.

Canadian singer Abel Makkonen Tesfaye also known as The Weeknd [Instagram/TheWeeknd]

Pulse Nigeria

Canadian singer The Weeknd has donated the sum of $1M (N470M) to the relief efforts in Ethiopia.

Recommended articles

The music star made his donations known via his Instagram page on Sunday, April 4, 2021, as part of relief efforts in Ethiopia, where an ongoing conflict between the government and the Tigray region has resulted in thousands of deaths and over a million displaced people.

"My heart breaks for my people of Ethiopia as innocent civilians ranging from small children to the elderly are being senselessly murdered and entire villages are being displaced out of fear and destruction,” Abel Tesfaye, the Toronto-born son of two Ethiopian immigrants," he wrote.

"I will be donating $1 million to provide 2 million meals through the United Nations World Food Program and encourage those who can to please give as well."

The U.N. World Food Programme said the crisis in Ethiopia coincided with the peak harvest period, leading to lost employment and incomes, disrupted markets, a rise in food prices, and limited access to cash and fuel.

This is just one of the numerous donations the singer has made in the last year.

Recall in 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic, the Weeknd donated $1 million in Covid-19 relief, with $500,000 going to MusiCares and $500,000 to an Ontario, Canada hospital.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Should you be using Kayan Mata products?

Don Jazzy speaks on rumours of being broke, staying in a rented house and real estate investment

FG asks states to suspend COVID-19 vaccination after using half of doses allocated to them

5 signs he feels guilty for hurting you

United States warns Nigerians of fraudulent work visa press statement

Sultan of Sokoto confers traditional titles on 3 Dasuki's sons, 17 others

Rapper DMX remains on life support following heart attack

Davido's estranged fiancee Chioma Rowland deletes all his photos on her Instagram page

What are the causes of low sex drive in women and here’s how to increase it