Singer Skales threatens to beat up MC Galaxy
MC Galaxy says Skales should inform him when he is ready for the fight.
The music star made his threats known via his Instagram Stories on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
"One day I go beat that stupid smelling MC Galaxy...fuck boy," he wrote.
In his response, MC Galaxy appealed to Skales to keep him posted when he is ready for the fight.
"Broke boys when dey collect money from women can make noise sha lol. Adiok Anofii. Let me know when you are ready for the fight. Idiot lol beggar lol," he replied.
The music stars have deleted their posts.
