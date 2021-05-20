RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Skales threatens to beat up MC Galaxy

Odion Okonofua

MC Galaxy says Skales should inform him when he is ready for the fight.

Nigerian music stars Skales and MC Galaxy

Nigerian singer Skales has threatened to beat up his colleague MC Galaxy.

The music star made his threats known via his Instagram Stories on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

"One day I go beat that stupid smelling MC Galaxy...fuck boy," he wrote.

Skales threatens to beat up MC Galaxy
In his response, MC Galaxy appealed to Skales to keep him posted when he is ready for the fight.

"Broke boys when dey collect money from women can make noise sha lol. Adiok Anofii. Let me know when you are ready for the fight. Idiot lol beggar lol," he replied.

MC Galaxy says Skales should keep him posted when he is ready for the fight.
The music stars have deleted their posts.

