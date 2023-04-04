The sports category has moved to a new website.
Singer Portable released from police custody

Babatunde Lawal

The singer was granted bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in the same amount.

Nigerian singer Portable has been granted bail by a court in the Ifo local government area of Ogun State.

The singer was arraigned in court yesterday, April 3, 2023, on a six-count charge bordering on assault and theft of someone's musical equipment. He was granted bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in the same amount. The court ruled that both sureties must have landed properties near the court.

The judge ruled that Portable is to remain at the Ilaro Correctional Centre until he meets the bail condition and adjourned the case to April 26.

Shortly after the court ruling, new photos of the singer were shared on his Instagram page with a caption expressing gratitude to God. "Alhamdulilahi," he captioned the photos.

Another video surfaced online where the singer commented about the past few days. He said he has learned a new lesson, as what happened was God's way of shielding him from an untimely death.

The singer resisted arrest after some men from the police command stormed his bar to arrest him for failing to honour several invitations sent to him.

In now-viral video, the singer who referred to himself as "a federal Government liability" can be seen lamenting in Yoruba that Yahoo boys sent the police to arrest him.

The arrest, according to him, was unwarranted, and he said that he earns his money legitimately.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

