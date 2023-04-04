Singer Portable released from police custody

The singer was arraigned in court yesterday, April 3, 2023, on a six-count charge bordering on assault and theft of someone's musical equipment. He was granted bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in the same amount. The court ruled that both sureties must have landed properties near the court.

The judge ruled that Portable is to remain at the Ilaro Correctional Centre until he meets the bail condition and adjourned the case to April 26.

Shortly after the court ruling, new photos of the singer were shared on his Instagram page with a caption expressing gratitude to God. "Alhamdulilahi," he captioned the photos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another video surfaced online where the singer commented about the past few days. He said he has learned a new lesson, as what happened was God's way of shielding him from an untimely death.

The singer resisted arrest after some men from the police command stormed his bar to arrest him for failing to honour several invitations sent to him.

In now-viral video, the singer who referred to himself as "a federal Government liability" can be seen lamenting in Yoruba that Yahoo boys sent the police to arrest him.