Singer Portable cries out over death threats, fires studio staff

This revelation was made in an Instagram post by the singer on Thursday. In the post, Portable accused his staff of squandering his money. Portable also claimed that he can earn up to N15 million in five days, as opposed to the meagre sum they earned in less than two months.

Code-switching between Yoruba and English, he said: “They say dey wan kill me, they wan poison me. So I sent all of them away and rebrand my studio. I build a studio, they no gree make money. Dem dey chop all my money, na why I pursue them,”

“You wan spoil Zeh Nation. Studio wey be say me anytime I record, I make N2 million to N4 million. In five days, I fit make 15 million. I con travel for one month and two weeks, I con ask dem how much them make, they say they make N7,000 in a standard studio. They dey use me do scam.”

This is not the first time the singer would be in the news for laying off some of his staff members.