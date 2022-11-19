RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Portable cries out over death threats, fires studio staff

Babatunde Lawal

This is not the first time the singer has been in the news for controversial issues.

Portable (NotjustOK)
Portable (NotjustOK)

The rapidly emerging Nigerian street sensation known as Portable, Habeeb Okikiola, has made a public announcement that he has fired his studio crew for earning only N7,000 in six weeks.

Recommended articles

This revelation was made in an Instagram post by the singer on Thursday. In the post, Portable accused his staff of squandering his money. Portable also claimed that he can earn up to N15 million in five days, as opposed to the meagre sum they earned in less than two months.

Code-switching between Yoruba and English, he said: “They say dey wan kill me, they wan poison me. So I sent all of them away and rebrand my studio. I build a studio, they no gree make money. Dem dey chop all my money, na why I pursue them,”

“You wan spoil Zeh Nation. Studio wey be say me anytime I record, I make N2 million to N4 million. In five days, I fit make 15 million. I con travel for one month and two weeks, I con ask dem how much them make, they say they make N7,000 in a standard studio. They dey use me do scam.”

This is not the first time the singer would be in the news for laying off some of his staff members.

In March, the 'Zazoo Zeh' singer stated in an Instagram post that he had dismissed his manager, DJ, and show promoter. The singer said in the video that they were steering those who needed his assistance away from him. Additionally, he claimed that anytime he wants to socialise with new people, they have "unruly" attitudes.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Singer Portable cries out over death threats, fires studio staff

Singer Portable cries out over death threats, fires studio staff

Nikyatu Jusu on making her directorial debut with ‘Nanny’ and exploring West African mythology [Pulse Interview]

Nikyatu Jusu on making her directorial debut with ‘Nanny’ and exploring West African mythology [Pulse Interview]

Singer Waje recounts 'sapa' and pre-stardom experience from 2002

Singer Waje recounts 'sapa' and pre-stardom experience from 2002

American rapper Busta Rhymes showers Wizkid with accolades after his New York show.

American rapper Busta Rhymes showers Wizkid with accolades after his New York show.

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo publicly rebukes working for politicians

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo publicly rebukes working for politicians

Yoruba actor Olamilekan Ojo passes away, loses battle with lung cancer

Yoruba actor Olamilekan Ojo passes away, loses battle with lung cancer

Rising sensation Zommadu releases new single, 'Palmi'

Rising sensation Zommadu releases new single, 'Palmi'

FUJI: A Opera returns with ‘Fuji Vibrations’: Bigger, Better, and Louder.

FUJI: A Opera returns with ‘Fuji Vibrations’: Bigger, Better, and Louder.

Guchi releases the visuals for her captivating single, 'I Swear' feat Yemi Alade

Guchi releases the visuals for her captivating single, 'I Swear' feat Yemi Alade

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

DJ Cuppy gets house gift worth N2.6bn from Femi Otedola on 30th birthday.

DJ Cuppy gets N2.6bn home gift from Femi Otedola on 30th birthday

Phyna is the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7 [Instagram]

Emotions fly as BBNaija's Phyna gifts dad a red car to match hers

Wizkid, Cynthia Morgan, Funke Akindele

Cynthia Morgan turns seer, gives 'prophecies' about Wizkid, Funke Akindele, others

Latasha, Frank and Kunle

Obi/Soludo: Latasha Ngwube takes swipe at Frank Edoho, Kunle Remi