In case you missed it; Burna Boy was so enraged during the last xenophobic attacks on Nigerians that he swore to never go to South Africa anymore unless the country’s government addressed the attacks on foreigners within their borders. Airing this opinion led to him having a heated exchange with South African rapper, AKA on Twitter.

Few months after making that declaration to boycott SA for good, Burna has actually now gone on to accept an invitation to perform at a concert in the country, billed hold later in November! Now South Africans, led BY AKA, are asking the African giant to apologise before stepping foot into the country to perform.

Opinions are divided on social media among Nigerians and Internet users generally, some of whom are saying he should stick to his guns and not go to the country at all, while others are asking that he buries the hatchet, apologise and go perform there as a show of genuine intention to foster peace within Africa.

Let’s hear from you: do you think Burna should apologise to AKA and South Africans?