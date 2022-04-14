'Ask 2Face Idibia to get a vasectomy - Shade Ladipo appeals to Annie Idibia

2Face Idibia has seven children from three different women.

In a post shared via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, the media personality said there were too many children in the mix.

Pulse Nigeria

"I love you Annie so now would be a great time to ask for a vasectomy. I mean there are enough children in the mix #JustAThought,'' she wrote.

Ladipo's comments may be connected to her recent breakdown during an episode of the reality TV show Young, Famous and African.

The movie star had expressed her frustration over her husband's infidelity while they were dating.

Annie had revealed during one of the episodes of the show that she has been subjected to many humiliations and embarrassment and would always question how 2face made the same mistake twice.

Pulse Live Kenya

"When you meet someone, then you know them first and then you wake up to different people are having babies for him and then he has five different kids with other women, my first child is his fifth and I met him before everybody," she said.

"So you know what that is? You know how many humiliations and embarrassment and damn and I was like… man… How do you repeat the same mistake twice?"