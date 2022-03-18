'I met 2face before other women, but my first child is his fifth' - Annie Idibia breaks down

The actress and her hubby were among the cast of the Netflix reality show, Young, Famous and African.

The movie star made this known during a chat with some of the casts of the show.

According to the actress, she had been subjected to many humiliations and embarrassment and would always question how 2face made the same mistake twice.

"When you meet someone, then you know them first and then you wake up to different people are having babies for him and then he has five different kids with other women, my first child is his fifth and I met him before everybody," she said.

"So you know what that is? You know how many humiliations and embarrassment and damn and I was like… man… How do you repeat the same mistake twice?"

Annie and 2Face got married in May 2012 and they have two daughters, Isabella and Olivia.

Pulse Nigeria

However, the music star has several children from other women.

The singer has two sons, Nino and Zion, with his first baby mama, Sumbo Ajaba.

Idibia and Pero Adeniyi have three children, Ehi, Justin and the youngest of them all Innocent.

Sumbo is now married to a popular pastor in Lagos.