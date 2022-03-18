RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I met 2face before other women, but my first child is his fifth' - Annie Idibia breaks down

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The actress says she has been subjected to humiliations and embarrassment about her hubbys other kids.

2Face Idibia and Annie Idibia pay visit to Ooni Of Ife [Instagram/AnnieIdibia]
2Face Idibia and Annie Idibia pay visit to Ooni Of Ife [Instagram/AnnieIdibia]

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia has recounted how her husband and music legend, 2Face Idibia had other children before they had their first child together.

Recommended articles

The actress and her hubby were among the cast of the Netflix reality show, Young, Famous and African.

The movie star made this known during a chat with some of the casts of the show.

According to the actress, she had been subjected to many humiliations and embarrassment and would always question how 2face made the same mistake twice.

"When you meet someone, then you know them first and then you wake up to different people are having babies for him and then he has five different kids with other women, my first child is his fifth and I met him before everybody," she said.

"So you know what that is? You know how many humiliations and embarrassment and damn and I was like… man… How do you repeat the same mistake twice?"

Annie and 2Face got married in May 2012 and they have two daughters, Isabella and Olivia.

Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]
Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba] Pulse Nigeria

However, the music star has several children from other women.

The singer has two sons, Nino and Zion, with his first baby mama, Sumbo Ajaba.

Idibia and Pero Adeniyi have three children, Ehi, Justin and the youngest of them all Innocent.

Sumbo is now married to a popular pastor in Lagos.

While Pero who recently made the news over her frosty relationship with Annie, isn't married.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

AFRIFF 2022 'Indigenous for Global' confirmed for November

AFRIFF 2022 'Indigenous for Global' confirmed for November

Check out the official trailer for Umanu Elijah's 'A Place Called Forward'

Check out the official trailer for Umanu Elijah's 'A Place Called Forward'

Here's a first-look teaser at Showmax's The Real Housewives of Lagos

Here's a first-look teaser at Showmax's The Real Housewives of Lagos

'I met 2face before other women, but my first child is his fifth' - Annie Idibia breaks down

'I met 2face before other women, but my first child is his fifth' - Annie Idibia breaks down

Why I was banned 2 years for standing up for poorly paid Nigerian actors - Jim Ike

Why I was banned 2 years for standing up for poorly paid Nigerian actors - Jim Ike

Banky W slams Lagos State government over plans to reopen Lekki toll gate

Banky W slams Lagos State government over plans to reopen Lekki toll gate

Amstel Malta sponsors 8th edition of Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards

Amstel Malta sponsors 8th edition of Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards

Critics choice awards 2022: See full list of winners and nominees

Critics choice awards 2022: See full list of winners and nominees

'You must be a f*cking retard' - BBNaija's JMK drags man asking her out

'You must be a f*cking retard' - BBNaija's JMK drags man asking her out

Trending

Davido gets Banana Island property gift from dad

Davido at his father's office

'Doctors say I have just 5 years to live' - Actress Kemi Afolabi reveals

Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi [Instagram/KemiAfolabiAdesipe]

'I no get strength again' - BBNaija's Sammie says he is done trying to keep up with expectations

Reality TV star Sammie Jacob [Instagram/SammieLordOfficial]

Kanye West suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after Trevor Noah attack

American rapper Kanye West and South African comedian Trevor Noah [Instagram/KanyeTheGoatWest] [Instagram/TrevorNoah]