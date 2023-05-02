The sports category has moved to a new website.
Serena Williams is expecting 2nd child

Babatunde Lawal

This will be the second child for Williams and her husband, who tied the knot in November 2017 and welcomed their first child in the same year.

Serena Williams is a regular attendee of the MET Gala
Williams arrived on the red carpet with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and confirmed to reporters at the New York fashion show that "three of us" were present.

Serena william and her husband got married in 2016
The couple welcomed their first daughter, Olympia, in October 2017. The 23-time major winner announced last year that she was "evolving away from tennis," writing in a Vogue magazine article that she wanted to grow her family.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
In a TikTok post, Williams expressed her enthusiasm for being invited to the Met Gala by her close friend and Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. "I was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the three of us to the Met Gala," she said.

Williams is currently married to Alexis Ohanian, an American entrepreneur and investor. The couple's first encounter was a stroke of luck in Rome in 2015, while Williams was competing at the Italian Open, and they have been together ever since.

In December 2016, they got engaged and tied the knot in November 2017, just two months following the arrival of their daughter, Olympia.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

