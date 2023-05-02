Serena Williams is expecting 2nd child

Williams arrived on the red carpet with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and confirmed to reporters at the New York fashion show that "three of us" were present.

Pulse Nigeria

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Olympia, in October 2017. The 23-time major winner announced last year that she was "evolving away from tennis," writing in a Vogue magazine article that she wanted to grow her family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Business Insider USA

In a TikTok post, Williams expressed her enthusiasm for being invited to the Met Gala by her close friend and Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. "I was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the three of us to the Met Gala," she said.

Williams is currently married to Alexis Ohanian, an American entrepreneur and investor. The couple's first encounter was a stroke of luck in Rome in 2015, while Williams was competing at the Italian Open, and they have been together ever since.