'Susan is just my bestie' - Ruger clears air over relationship with Susan Pwajok

"Susan and I are just besties. That's all I have to say,'' he said as his fans cheered him.

This is coming days after the actress shared a slideshow of their loved-up moments with a cut-off of Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” hit as the background song on TikTok.

Michael Adebayo, popularly known as Ruger, is a Nigerian Afrobeat singer and songwriter.

Ruger came into lime-light 2021 after he signed a record deal with D'Prince "Jonzing world record" with a publishing and distribution deal with Columbia Records, and Sony Music Entertainment, U.K division.

While Pwajok is an actress popular for her role as Blessing in The Johnsons.

She was born on 15th January 2003 and hails from Berom, a tribe in Plateau state although she grew up in Lagos.

She started her acting career at the age of 3 however her breakthrough into the limelight is attributed to her roles in “The Johnsons” and other movies including “Stopping Khloe” and “Desperate Housewives Africa“.