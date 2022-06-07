'Susan is just my bestie' - Ruger clears air over relationship with Susan Pwajok

Nigerian singer Ruger has cleared the air about his alleged romantic relationship with actress Susan Pwajok.
During a recent question and answer session with his fans, the music star said they are just friends.
"Susan and I are just besties. That's all I have to say,'' he said as his fans cheered him.
This is coming days after the actress shared a slideshow of their loved-up moments with a cut-off of Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” hit as the background song on TikTok.
Michael Adebayo, popularly known as Ruger, is a Nigerian Afrobeat singer and songwriter.
Ruger came into lime-light 2021 after he signed a record deal with D'Prince "Jonzing world record" with a publishing and distribution deal with Columbia Records, and Sony Music Entertainment, U.K division.
While Pwajok is an actress popular for her role as Blessing in The Johnsons.
She was born on 15th January 2003 and hails from Berom, a tribe in Plateau state although she grew up in Lagos.
She started her acting career at the age of 3 however her breakthrough into the limelight is attributed to her roles in “The Johnsons” and other movies including “Stopping Khloe” and “Desperate Housewives Africa“.
Her first notable movie was “The Tunnel” released in 2014 and also features notable personalities including Patrick Doyle and singer Waje.
