RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Susan is just my bestie' - Ruger clears air over relationship with Susan Pwajok

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Nigerian singer Ruger and Nollywood actress Susan Pwajok [Instagram/RugerOfficial] [Instagram/SusanPwajok]
Nigerian singer Ruger and Nollywood actress Susan Pwajok [Instagram/RugerOfficial] [Instagram/SusanPwajok]

During a recent question and answer session with his fans, the music star said they are just friends.

Recommended articles

"Susan and I are just besties. That's all I have to say,'' he said as his fans cheered him.

This is coming days after the actress shared a slideshow of their loved-up moments with a cut-off of Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” hit as the background song on TikTok.

Michael Adebayo, popularly known as Ruger, is a Nigerian Afrobeat singer and songwriter.

Ruger came into lime-light 2021 after he signed a record deal with D'Prince "Jonzing world record" with a publishing and distribution deal with Columbia Records, and Sony Music Entertainment, U.K division.

While Pwajok is an actress popular for her role as Blessing in The Johnsons.

She was born on 15th January 2003 and hails from Berom, a tribe in Plateau state although she grew up in Lagos.

She started her acting career at the age of 3 however her breakthrough into the limelight is attributed to her roles in “The Johnsons” and other movies including “Stopping Khloe” and “Desperate Housewives Africa“.

Her first notable movie was “The Tunnel” released in 2014 and also features notable personalities including Patrick Doyle and singer Waje.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

RRR: 5 interesting facts you don't know about viral Indian film

RRR: 5 interesting facts you don't know about viral Indian film

'Susan is just my bestie' - Ruger clears air over relationship with Susan Pwajok

'Susan is just my bestie' - Ruger clears air over relationship with Susan Pwajok

Timaya spoils himself with Ferrari sports car worth over N100M

Timaya spoils himself with Ferrari sports car worth over N100M

Virgin Music Label and Artist Services launches in Africa

Virgin Music Label and Artist Services launches in Africa

Hit record producer & artist, Yung Willis launches Royals Music Record ahead of debut single ‘Givin Dem’

Hit record producer & artist, Yung Willis launches Royals Music Record ahead of debut single ‘Givin Dem’

I've not been type casted in Nollywood - Akah Nnani

I've not been type casted in Nollywood - Akah Nnani

Pulse List: 5 times Nigerian artists have teased joint projects

Pulse List: 5 times Nigerian artists have teased joint projects

Teni pays moving tribute to victims of Owo attack on her Instagram

Teni pays moving tribute to victims of Owo attack on her Instagram

BBNaija Reunion: Angel and Maria trade words on allegation of sleeping with a married man

BBNaija Reunion: Angel and Maria trade words on allegation of sleeping with a married man

Trending

BBNaija's Pere denies romantic relationship with Kogi State 1st lady

Reality TV star Pere Egbi and the first lady of Kogi State Rashida Bello [Instagram/PereEgbiOfficial] [Instagram/RashidaYahyaBello]

'I do not intend to become a Muslim' - Jim Iyke reacts to rumours of converting to Islam

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke

BBNaija's Pere's accuser threatens to release his tape with 1st lady of Kogi State

Reality TV star Pere Egbi and the first lady of Kogi State Rashida Bello [Instagram/PereEgbiOfficial] [Instagram/RashidaYahyaBello]

Tonto Dikeh replies Reno Omokri after he likened her to Bola Tinubu

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and former presidential aide Reno Omokri [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/RenoOmokri]