Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has replied to all those who sent her messages on her birthday.

The movie star also took out time to reply to those who criticised her marriage to Olakunle Churchill, the ex-husband of actress, Tonto Dikeh.

"Thank you so so much to everyone that took out time to pray for me on my very special day. I see you all and words cannot express how appreciative I am for all the love you showered on me. You guys are the real MVP’s and God will continue to bless you for me 🙌🙏," she wrote.

She also had a message for the ''lawyers and judges'' who left ''hilarious comments'' on her page as she described them as people battling idleness and that their comments made her day.

"To all the lawyers and judges, Mamas and Papas, I see you all too and I equally appreciate you all for making me priority on my day. I thank you for spicing 🌶 up my day with all y’all’s hilarious comments. Indeed you gave me a good laugh 🤣 You guys are just too much," she added.

"I am happy I was able to keep you busy as we all know how hard it is to get jobs and how so many of you are battling idleness. I’m glad you all had the opportunity to share your ideas and theories on my day."

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer and her hubby Churchill Olakunle [Instagram/OlakunleChurchill]

"Without you guys this life for no balance. Indeed my day wouldn’t have been the same without you all. 😊 Everything you all wished upon me, I wish same to you all individually. May God bless you all 🙏 It’s all LOVE ❤️ from this end. I am honored 😘 🥂 #everythingrosy #thankful #blessed #MrsChurchill ❤️ WeMove #watchmemanifest #QUEENOFALLQUEENS👑."

Olakunle who used to be married to Tonto Dikeh recently announced that he had tied the knot with Meurer.

Interestingly, Meurer once worked as Olakunle's personal assistant.