Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband Churchill Olakunle has introduced his former personal assistant Rosy Meurer as his wife.

In a birthday message Olakunle penned to Meurer on Monday, February 15, 2021, he described her as "Mrs Churchill".

"A special sunrise, on this precious day, a great woman was born. During my hard times when depression would have taken the better part of me, you were my bedrock," he wrote.

He also disclosed that she stood by him when the world was against him.

"When it was like the whole world was against me, you stood by me, even took some missiles because of me," he added.

"When I thought I lost it all, you encouraged me to hope on God that he will give me back all l have lost."

"Happy birthday Mrs Churchill. Age with grace, l have got your back 247 by the special grace of God"

Tonto won't be surprised with her ex-husband's post as she had accused Meurer to be the reason her marriage to Olakunle crashed.

"I am aware of her. I am aware that she is sleeping with my husband. I am aware that my husband is taking care of her. I am also aware that she is the reason that my husband abandoned his son and me for close to two months just before the Big Foundation thing we did in December" disclosed Tonto Dikeh in an interview.

Tonto Dikeh and her former husband Churchill Olakunle [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/OlakunleChurchill]

Meurer, however later came out to deny the accusation.

Olakunle and Dike had one of the messiest celebrity divorce in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

They have a son, King, together.