Rihanna's boo A$AP Rocky arrested in connection to 2021 shooting

The soon-to-be dad was arrested at the Los Angeles airport on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, upon his arrival from the much talked about trip to Rihanna's home country, Barbados.

According to PageSix, he was taken into custody and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The rapper is under investigation by the LAPD for his alleged involvement in a Nov. 6 shooting.

Police said an argument between “two acquaintances” escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the scene on foot.

Authorities later identified the rapper as the suspect.

The rapper first ran into trouble with the law in 2019 after he was arrested in Sweden.

He was arrested for his involvement in a public fight with some alleged drug addicts.

In an interview, he described his time in prison as “very difficult and humbling experience.”

He was jailed for a month.