ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky trend over third pregnancy rumours

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Safe to say that social media users are having a field day with these rumours.

Is Rihanna pregnant again?
Is Rihanna pregnant again?

Recommended articles

It began on Monday, November 13, 2023, when a post formerly known as Twitter which read, "Rihanna confirmed that she & ASAP Rocky are expecting their third Baby," went incredibly viral.

The tweet reached over 5 million views on the first day it was made, sparking reactions among social media users, because the couple just welcomed their second child Riot Rose Mayers to the world in August 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

One Twitter user Slime or me said, "Having 3 babies in 3 years is nuts especially with a nigga who might go to prison any day".

Another user tweeted, "Asap Rocky took it personally when he landed on that bible verse instructing him to be fruitful, he is having sleepless nights".

The post garnered all sorts of reactions from social media users even though neither Rihanna, Rocky nor sources close to them have made such statements.

Rocky and Rihanna currently have two sons; RZA Athelson Mayers who was born in May 2022 and Riot who was born in August 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple is incredibly private, so much so that when RZA was born, his name was withheld from the public till a year later when the couple finally released his name.

RIhanna, ASAP Rocky and their sons [DIGGZY/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK]
RIhanna, ASAP Rocky and their sons [DIGGZY/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK] Pulse Nigeria

At the time of this report, the couple has not affirmed or denied the speculations, therefore social media has continued to run wild.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky trend over third pregnancy rumours

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky trend over third pregnancy rumours

Laime shows his cool approach to Afrobeats in 'Naughty By Nature'

Laime shows his cool approach to Afrobeats in 'Naughty By Nature'

I'm glad the bleaching cream I used didn't work - 'BBNaija' star Doyin

I'm glad the bleaching cream I used didn't work - 'BBNaija' star Doyin

Philkeyz relays his versatility on mid-tempo banger: 'Like I Do'

Philkeyz relays his versatility on mid-tempo banger: 'Like I Do'

Spotify celebrates the resurgence of African R&B with 'Tantalizer' playlist

Spotify celebrates the resurgence of African R&B with 'Tantalizer' playlist

Mr Eazi hints at being married to billionaire heiress Temi Otedola

Mr Eazi hints at being married to billionaire heiress Temi Otedola

Shallipopi documents his mainstream rise with 'Presido La Pluto'

Shallipopi documents his mainstream rise with 'Presido La Pluto'

Nollywood actor Charles Inojie narrates emotional hospital visit to Mr Ibu

Nollywood actor Charles Inojie narrates emotional hospital visit to Mr Ibu

Filmmaker Busigu goes global with new Docu-Film, Nigeria’s youth & its promising future!

Filmmaker Busigu goes global with new Docu-Film, Nigeria’s youth & its promising future!

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria’s Afrobeat singer Harrysong marries 30 women on the same day

Nigeria’s Afrobeat singer Harrysong marries 30 women on the same day

The Guinness World record also clarified that records can be broken at any time. [irishindependent]

Hilda Baci congratulates Irish chef who broke her Guinness world record

Medikal

I support TikTokers, they’re important to the industry- Medikal

Keke Palmer has also filed for full custody of their son [.Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images]

Keke Palmer files restraining order against baby daddy over domestic abuse