Rihanna and ASAP Rocky seen having fun at his 35th birthday bash

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The new parents had a swell time boogying down at the party.

Rihanna and Asap Rocky celebrate his 35th birthday [Jackson Lee/Getty Images]
Rihanna and Asap Rocky celebrate his 35th birthday [Jackson Lee/Getty Images]

The rapper was surrounded by loved ones, including his woman and the mother of his sons, Rihanna. In the videos making rounds on social media, Rocky had a swell time dancing with his popstar partner while being cheered on by other merry partygoers.

Green lights illuminated the murky room, and a large bar could be seen behind the stars. The singer embraced Rocky's waist with tenderness as confetti showered the ground. More confetti was tossed in their direction as he slung his left arm across her shoulders.

Rihanna sported a sizzling ensemble at the party, dancing away. She had on a sultry busty tie-top which showed off her midriff. Her man on the other hand had on a baggy pair of beige pants with a matching jacket.

The love birds welcomed their second son, Riot Rose Mayers, to the world on August 1, 2023. According to the certificate obtained by Daily Mail, he was born at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles at 7:41 am.

Prior to his birth, the announcement of Rihanna's pregnancy took everyone by surprise in February 2023. She let the world in on the good news in an iconic way, during her Super Bowl halftime show performance, revealing her baby bump.

Rocky and Rihanna recently unveiled their bundle of joy on September 20, 2023, in an adorable array of pictures also featuring their first born RZA. The happy family of four had the internet aww-ing and fawning over the wholesome pictures.

