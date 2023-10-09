Rihanna and ASAP Rocky seen having fun at his 35th birthday bash

The rapper was surrounded by loved ones, including his woman and the mother of his sons, Rihanna. In the videos making rounds on social media, Rocky had a swell time dancing with his popstar partner while being cheered on by other merry partygoers.

Green lights illuminated the murky room, and a large bar could be seen behind the stars. The singer embraced Rocky's waist with tenderness as confetti showered the ground. More confetti was tossed in their direction as he slung his left arm across her shoulders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rihanna sported a sizzling ensemble at the party, dancing away. She had on a sultry busty tie-top which showed off her midriff. Her man on the other hand had on a baggy pair of beige pants with a matching jacket.

The love birds welcomed their second son, Riot Rose Mayers, to the world on August 1, 2023. According to the certificate obtained by Daily Mail, he was born at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles at 7:41 am.

Prior to his birth, the announcement of Rihanna's pregnancy took everyone by surprise in February 2023. She let the world in on the good news in an iconic way, during her Super Bowl halftime show performance, revealing her baby bump.