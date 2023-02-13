ADVERTISEMENT
Rihanna is pregnant with second child, flaunts bump at Super Bowl 2023

Babatunde Lawal

This will be the second child for Rihanna and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky.

Rihana at Super Bowl
Rihana at Super Bowl

The sensational singer Rihanna has confirmed she is expecting a second child.

The announcement comes just moments after the singer sparked pregnancy rumours during her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance.

Rihanna sent fans into a frenzy in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and unzipping her outfit to reveal her growing belly; she was wearing a form-fitting red jumpsuit.

Despite the reveal, many people still questioned the news until her rep confirmed the news.



The couple currently share an 8-month-old son, whose name they have yet to reveal.

Rihanna originally disclosed she was having her first child in January 2022 after being photographed showing off her baby bump in New York City.

Before welcoming their first child, she claimed that she thinks her parenting style will be similar to that of The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice.

In her words, "Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be."

We guess congratulations are in order for the singer and her rapper boyfriend.

Babatunde Lawal

