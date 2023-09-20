ADVERTISEMENT
Rihanna unveils her new baby in new pictures, and he's a 'Riot'

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Riot Rose looks like a copy and paste of his older brother RZA, super cute!

RIhanna and ASAP Rocky unveil their new baby

The couple and their little tots featured in recently released candids, introducing their newborn to the world. Rihanna and Rocky posed cradling their sons in the series of pictures and the internet has been fawning over how wholesome the now family of four looks.

The couple and their sons [DIGGZY/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK]

According to reports by the Daily Mail, the month-old baby's full name is Riot Rose Mayers. Based on the certificate obtained by the news outlet, he was born on August 1, 2023, at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles at 7:41 am.

The 35-year-old billionaire announced her pregnancy during her iconic performance at the Superbowl halftime show in February 2023. Rihanna had unveiled her growing bump in the stadium filled with adoring fans and football fanatics and the news took the entertainment scene by utter surprise.

To announce her second pregnancy in February 2023, the musician wore a custom Loewe ensemble at the Super Bowl.
To announce her second pregnancy in February 2023, the musician wore a custom Loewe ensemble at the Super Bowl. The main piece of her vibrant outfit was a red jumpsuit that Rihanna wore open.In doing so, she revealed her baby bump for the first time, as well as the opaque, high-neck top she wore underneath a sculpted breastplate.

The couple have kept to their tradition, naming their second child with a name starting with 'R', just like their firstborn son RZA Athelson Mayers. Their firstborn's name is said to be in honour of the producer and rapper Robert Fitzgerald Diggs aka RZA.

According to People Magazine, the singer "feels like her family is complete" and "has no plans for other children." It is also speculated that their baby's name is connected to the rapper's song The Riot featuring Pharrell Williams.

Speaking with British Vogue in March, Rihanna spoke about her motherhood journey with RZA noting that she has a newfound respect for mothers.

The gleeful parents playing with Riot Rose [DIGGZY/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK]

She said, "Having a kid honestly unlocks another side of life where you're now in the matrix with the people who've already had kids, you come to have a different respect for moms and dads. Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It's nuts. And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don't sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to."

After the news hit the internet about Rihanna's safe delivery, her fans and well-wishers took to Twitter and her Instagram comment section with congratulatory messages. The well wishes have continued to extend now that the internet has had their first glance at the 'super bowl' baby.

