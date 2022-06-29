Regina Daniels gifted plot of land worth N35M

The mother of one was presented with the papers of the property during her investiture as an ambassador for the company.

Pulse Nigeria

Present at the event were, representatives of Jerclems Investments Limited; Marketing Director, HRM Prince Okafor, counsels to Jerclems Investments Limited; Barrister Ejikemeuwa Okeke and Barrister Chris Okey Anakweze, among other staff of JC, Regina Daniels, her manager and her legal adviser.

Daniels appreciating Jerclems investments Limited promised to fulfil her part of the contract and also expressed that she looked forward to a smooth time with Jerclems investment Limited as a Brand ambassador.

The property is located at the Sangotedo axis of Lagos Island.

Jerclems Investments Limited is a leading multi-disciplinary property services company, privately held and incorporated in Nigeria.

They provide bespoke solutions across a range of real estate services to owners, occupiers and investors.