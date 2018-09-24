Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ras Kimono's wife rejected by 3 hospitals before she died

Ras Kimono "My mum was rejected by 3 hospitals before she died"- singer's stepson says

Late Ras Kinomo's stepson has revealed how his mother died.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ras Kimono and wife, Efe Okedi play

Ras Kimono and wife, Efe Okedi

(Instagram/EfeOkedi)

There is a new twist over the sudden death of Ras Kimono's wife, Efemena as her son has revealed that she was actually rejected by three hospitals before she died.

During an exclusive interview with NET, Onome Akpobome who happens to Ras Kimono's stepson (Efemena had him before she got married to Ras Kimono) said the death of his mother remains a mystery because she was ok up until when she began to complain of chest pains.

"On Saturday, we went to the beach for my uncle’s birthday. Nothing went wrong until about 2 a.m when she woke us up to change over because PHCN had brought the light, she then went upstairs and started complaining of chest pain. At this point, she started breathing awkwardly. Her elder sister who is a nurse attended to her and gave her first aid but her breathing was still laboured so we decided to take her to the hospital.

Efemena Okedi play

Efemena Okedi

(Instagram/EfeOkedi)

 

"First, we went to Blue Cross Hospital at Ogba but the staff we saw were unresponsive. I was shocked to see their unconcerned countenance. When we saw that they were not ready to help us so we left and drove to County Hospital. A doctor saw her there, checked her pulse and said she was still breathing but that they had no facilities to treat her. So he referred us to Lagos University Teaching Hospital in Ikeja," he said.

Ras Kimono play

Ras Kimono

(naijanewsagency)

 

According to him, when the finally got to LUTH, the staff of the hospital were of no help as they wasted 40 minutes before they finally decided to treat her.

Onome Akpobome play

Onome Akpobome

(Instagram/EfeOkedi)

 

"When we got to Lasuth at about 4 am,  they also wasted our time for over 40 minutes and by the time they were ready to treat her,  she had stopped breathing. The pain is worse for me because none of the three hospitals treated the case as an emergency. In fact, I have given up on Nigeria because they all had up to three hours to save my mum, how can over three hospitals in Lagos not have the right facility to treat breathing problems?- None of them even had a stretcher, I am just totally done with this country," he said.

This is coming barely 24 hours after Efemena Okedi, wife of late music icon, Ras Kimono passed away.

ALSO READTributes pour in as Ras Kimono is remembered

Ras Kimono's widow, Efe, dead 3 months after husband's death

Ras Kimono's wife is dead play

Efemena Okedi, the wife of late reggae veteran, Ras Kimono has passed away on Sunday, September 23.

(Happenings)

 

Three months after the death of reggae veteran, Ras Kimono, his widow, Efemena Okedi, has passed away on Sunday, September 23, 2018. Pulse was informed of the passing away of Efe, who was also a member of the late Ras Kimono's band.

Confirming the death of Efe, the Project Manager of Premiere Music, Michael Odiong, said the sad incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, September 23.

Efemena Okedi play

Efemena Okedi

(Instagram/EfeOkedi)

"Yes, Efe Kimono is dead. She was confirmed dead today, early this morning. I can't give out any other detail aside this for now." Odiong told Pulse.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Davido Singer shades Twitter user over his NYSC discharge certificatebullet
2 Davido Singer calls out INEC over Osogbo results in Osun governorship...bullet
3 Davido NYSC likely to extend pop star’s service by 90 days for...bullet

Related Articles

Ras Kimono See photos from veteran reggae icon's lying in state
Ras Kimono Late Reggae Icon to be buried on August 25
Ras Kimono Late singer's manager says doctors declared him fit 3 weeks to his death
Ras Kimono Listen to 10 essential songs by late Reggae legend
Ras Kimono Reggae icon's widow, Efe, dead 3 months after husband's death
Ras Kimono Late Reggae icon's greatest song was an anthem with a social conscience
Ifeanyi Okowa Delta state governor mourns Ras Kimono, describes him as true music legend
Fela Kuti 21 years after the death of Abami Eda, here are 5 unforgettable memories from those who encountered him
Music Amazons Here are the 10 greatest albums made by Nigerian women
Ras Kimono Veteran reggae icon buried amidst tears in Delta

Celebrities

Diddy Fela Kuti, Michelle Obama, Serena Williams make music mogul's top 100 influential people's list
Omawunmi Megbele
Omawumi Singers says she was almost seriously hurt by the police
Tiwa Savage knees down to greet Sir Shina Peters
Photo Of The Day Tiwa Savage kneels down to greet Sir Shina Peters
Peter Okoye
Peter Okoye See photos from singer’s son’s 10th birthday party
X
Advertisement