Nigerian music stars Peter and Paul Okoye of the defunct group, Psqaure, have celebrated their 39th birthday.

The estranged brothers turned up with close friends and families separately at their homes.

While Peter had an indoor party, Paul's party had in attendance a number of celebrities including Yemi Alade, Harrysongz, and Jude Okoye.

The Okoye brothers have been at loggerheads with each other since 2017 and it is safe to say it has been one of the biggest celebrity fights recorded in the Nigerian music industry.

Rumours of their split first broke in 2015 which was later put to rest by Peter.

By 2017, it became apparent that the twin brothers were no longer compactable as they went their separate ways.

This did not, however, happen without the brothers dragging each other on social media.

From Instagram shade to Twitter slamming and even the viral video of the brothers almost exchanging blows at their lawyer's office to insulting each other, the Okoye brothers indeed made the headlines for all the wrong reasons in 2017.